The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal and a number of Russian military facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, an ammunition depot, and a place for storing, preparing, and launching attack UAVs. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this,

New “bavovna” in Russia: what is known

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 22, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

“Tamanneftegaz” is the operating company of the Taman transshipment complex for the transshipment of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases.

A series of explosions were recorded. Damage to a pipeline, two berths and two vessels was reported, and fires were reported on an area of over 1,000 sq m and at least 1 vessel. In addition, a fire broke out in the tank farm.

The terminal is part of the energy rear of the Russian Federation, supporting the financing and logistics of the occupiers' military operations.

A Ukrainian-made missile also hit a temporary base for vessels of the 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea). A significant fire was observed at the site of the hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistical support system in the Pokrovsky direction, a fire attack was carried out on an ammunition depot of a motorized rifle regiment (Ukrainian, TOT of Donetsk region). According to preliminary information, the target was destroyed.

In addition, in order to partially destroy the stock of strike UAVs and reduce the intensity of the use of “Shahed”/”Geran” type drones on the territory of Ukraine, storage, preparation and launch sites for strike UAVs were hit in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, Donetsk region. A fire was observed. The extent of damage is being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

