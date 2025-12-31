The General Staff confirmed the damage to a number of Russian energy sector facilities

On the night of December 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tuapse Oil Refinery, Tamanneftegaz, the Rosrezerv oil depot, and a number of other targets of the Russian occupiers.

“Bavovna” for the New Year: what is known

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 31, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

A strike by UAVs on the territory of the plant was recorded, followed by a fire. The primary oil refining unit (ELOU-AVT-12) and complex installations for deep processing of petroleum products were damaged.

Tuapse Refinery is one of the ten largest in the Russian Federation. The enterprise is export-oriented with a processing capacity of about 12 million tons of petroleum products per year.

It should be noted that the Tuapse Oil Refinery is part of the aggressor's energy rear, produces various grades of motor gasoline, straight-run gasoline (raw material for petrochemicals), diesel fuel, fuel oil, and is involved in supplying the enemy's armed forces.

The Tamanneftegaz oil and gas terminal near the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was also hit by fire. The enterprise is intended for the storage and further transshipment of oil, oil products, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases with the aim of hitting the Tuapse Refinery, Tamanneftegaz, the Rosrezerv oil depot, and a number of other targets of the Russian occupiers.

Damage to two berths with standers at the oil terminal has been confirmed.

That same night, Ukrainian strike UAVs successfully attacked the federal state-owned institution “Temp” in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation. The oil depot of the Russian Reserve “Temp” is engaged in the storage, reception, release and accounting of strategic reserves, including petroleum products. The target was hit, and a large-scale fire was observed at the facility.

The extent of damage inflicted on enemy energy rear facilities is being clarified.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a temporary riverboat base near Olenivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, and hit enemy ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Blizhne and Siyatel, in the Donetsk region.