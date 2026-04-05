The General Staff confirmed the damage to the port of Primorsk and the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in the Russia
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The General Staff confirmed the damage to the port of Primorsk and the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in the Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of April 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian aggressor.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Lukoil-Nyzhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, causing a large-scale fire and causing significant damage to the oil refining enterprise.
  • Damage was also recorded to the port of Primorsk and a warehouse for storing aviation equipment in the Russian Federation, which are used to transport petroleum products and supply the army.

The AFU struck the Lukoil-Nyzhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery, an aviation equipment warehouse, and other enemy facilities

In particular, the infrastructure of the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia) was affected. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftoorgsintez occupies a strategic place in the Russian oil refining industry, in particular, providing fuel to the critically important Moscow region (almost 30% of all Russian gasoline consumption) and the Russian army.

The production capacity of the facility reaches 17 million tons of raw materials per year.

The company's product range includes over 50 types of products, including aviation and diesel fuel, which is directly supplied for the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex and to provide for the occupation contingent.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

At the same time, a fire has been confirmed as a result of another damage to the infrastructure of the strategically important port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea for the invaders. This is one of the largest ports in the Russian Federation involved in the transportation of petroleum products.

An aviation equipment storage warehouse (Saki, TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was also hit.

In addition, our soldiers struck at enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Berezovoye and Novomykolaivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Hulyaipol in the Zaporizhia region, and Yalynske in the Donetsk region.

Enemy losses are being confirmed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important enemy targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in the territory of the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine.

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