The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Yaroslavsky refinery and a number of strategic Russian facilities

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.

The AFU struck the Yaroslavsky Oil Refinery and a number of other Russian facilities

A hit on the territory of the plant was recorded, followed by a fire. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Yaroslavl Refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of the Russian oil refining industry. The refining capacity is about 15 million tons of oil per year. The products of the Yaroslavl Refinery include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and are critically important for the logistics of the enemy army.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces successfully struck:

fuel and lubricants warehouses in the vicinity of Donetsk, ammunition warehouses near Mangush and Hlyboki,

repair unit — in the Prokhorovka area, which is in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region,

UAV control point — near Novaya Kakhovka,

The enemy's command and observation post is near Lyubimivka, in the Kherson region.

Also hit were the area of concentration of manpower in the Sichneve district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a warehouse of material and technical resources near Mizhhirya in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, as well as a storage location for fuels and lubricants in enemy territory near Unecha, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

In the Leningrad Region, as of this morning, fires are still burning in the territories of the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga oil refinery and the Transneft-Port Primorsk oil terminal.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.