The General Staff confirmed the defeat of an aircraft factory and a missile manufacturing plant for Russian air defense

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an aircraft factory and an enterprise manufacturing air defense missiles on Russian territory.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike two Russian military-industrial enterprises

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of July 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG".

This enterprise performs a full range of work — from machining parts to final assembly, flight testing and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Design Bureau of Instrument Making named after Academician Shipunov, which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes (AMK/ZRGK) of the enemy.

Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire engines towards the target were recorded.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.