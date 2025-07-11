The General Staff confirmed the defeat of an aircraft factory and a missile manufacturing plant for Russian air defense
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of an aircraft factory and a missile manufacturing plant for Russian air defense

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an aircraft factory and an enterprise manufacturing air defense missiles on Russian territory.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant and the Instrument Design Bureau on Russian territory, causing explosions and fires.
  • The strikes aimed at reducing the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, impacting the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • The Ukrainian forces utilized Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces in coordination to strike the targeted facilities.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike two Russian military-industrial enterprises

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of July 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG".

This enterprise performs a full range of work — from machining parts to final assembly, flight testing and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Design Bureau of Instrument Making named after Academician Shipunov, which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes (AMK/ZRGK) of the enemy.

Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire engines towards the target were recorded.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

