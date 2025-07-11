The General Staff confirmed the defeat of an aircraft factory and a missile manufacturing plant for Russian air defense

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an aircraft factory and an enterprise manufacturing air defense missiles on Russian territory.
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike two Russian military-industrial enterprises
As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of July 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant, a branch of JSC "RSK "MiG".
Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the enterprise.
In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Design Bureau of Instrument Making named after Academician Shipunov, which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes (AMK/ZRGK) of the enemy.
Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire engines towards the target were recorded.
The results of the lesion are being clarified.
The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.
