On the night of October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Korobkovsky GPP and the Yefimovka linear production control station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Recent attack on Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and Yefimovka LVDS in Volgograd region by Ukrainian Defense Forces has significant implications for the oil and gas industry in Russia.
- Korobkovsky GPP is a major natural gas processing plant in southern Russia while LVDS Yefimovka serves as an important station for oil transportation, both targeted in the attack.
- Explosions and fire at the facilities have caused damage, with details on the consequences still being clarified.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Two Russian Oil and Gas Facilities
Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant (Kotovo, Volgograd Region, Russia) is one of the largest plants for the primary processing of natural gas and associated petroleum gas in southern Russia with a design capacity of 450 million m³ of natural and associated gas per year and 186 thousand tons of broad fraction light hydrocarbons per year.
LVDS "Efimovka" (Efimovka, Volgograd Region, Russian Federation) is a station that serves several main lines for the transportation of oil and petroleum products in the region with a throughput capacity of 50 million tons per year.
Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of both enterprises, information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified.
