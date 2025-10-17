The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a fuel depot and radar station of the Russian army in Crimea

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have launched new precision strikes against military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

New “bavovna” in Crimea: what impressed the SOU

Among other things, the Russian troops' fuel and lubricants depot in Dzhankoy was hit, as well as the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria.

The results of the missions are being clarified.

Also on the night of October 17, units of the Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske. A fire broke out at the enterprise. A hit was recorded in the RVS-2000 tank.

A successful strike was carried out on the “federal state-owned institution” “Combinat “Gvardiyskiy” of the Russian Reserve, located in the village of Kar'erne, Saksky district. Share

The implementation of asymmetric measures to weaken the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor country will continue until the Kremlin stops its armed aggression against Ukraine.