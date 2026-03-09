The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of air defense systems and command and observation posts of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on March 8 and on the night of March 9 hit enemy air defense assets - a radar station from the S-300 air defense system in the Spokynye area (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), as well as a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the Lymanchuk area (TOT of the Luhansk region).

Air defense systems, anti-aircraft defense systems, and enemy manpower concentration areas were hit.

In addition, our soldiers inflicted a series of hits on command and observation posts (COPs) of the Russian aggressor units. In particular, the COP of the Rubicon unit in the Donetsk region was hit, as well as enemy command and observation posts in the Zaporizhzhia, Chervonoselyvka, Goholivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Zachativka in the Donetsk region.

Among other things, areas of concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Rodynske and Poltavka in the Donetsk region, as well as Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, were hit.

The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.

Systematic destruction of air defense systems, command posts, and areas of concentration of enemy manpower weakens its capabilities to command troops and conduct combat operations.

