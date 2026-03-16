The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of Russian air defense systems and radars
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of Russian air defense systems and radars

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
TOR air defense system
Читати українською

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine yesterday and on the night of March 16 struck enemy air defense systems and command posts.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted successful strikes on Russian air defense systems and radars to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor.
  • TOR and S-300 air defense systems, as well as enemy command and observation posts, were destroyed in the recent attacks.

The AFU hit the TOR air defense system, the S-300 radar, and the enemy's command and observation posts

Thus, in particular, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the defeat of:

  • anti-aircraft missile system “TOR-M1” in the Korobkyne area (TOT of Luhansk region),

  • of the TOR anti-aircraft missile system near Balashivka (Zaporizhzhya Oblast).

  • radar station from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Chervonye area (TOT of Donetsk region).

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck enemy control points. In particular, command and observation points in the areas of Stepne (TOT of Donetsk region) and Bagatoye (TOT of Zaporizhia region) were hit.

The scale of the damage and enemy losses is being clarified.

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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of air defense systems and command and observation posts of the Russian army
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of air defense systems and command and observation posts of the Russian army

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