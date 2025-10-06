The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a Russian military plant and oil terminal

An explosives and ammunition production plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, and an oil and oil product transshipment complex in Feodosia were hit, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian targets

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential, as well as its missile and bomb capabilities, on the night of October 6, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the federal state-owned enterprise "Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant".

The plant is one of the largest Russian producers of explosives. It is able to equip almost all types of ammunition — aviation and artillery shells, aviation bombs, including those that are adjusted to the target, warheads for cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, warheads for air defense missile systems. Share

This plant also equips combat units with unified inter-service glider ammunition.

Multiple explosions and fire were recorded in the area of the target.

In addition, the capacities of JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" (Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea) were affected.

This is a multifunctional technological complex for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as road transport. It is involved in providing the occupation army of the Russian aggressor.

As a result of the successful hit, a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, there was a hit on an ammunition depot of a separate material support battalion of the 18th combined arms army of the Russian Federation. The results of the hit are being clarified.