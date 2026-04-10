The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Kstovo refinery and a number of Russian military facilities
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Kstovo refinery and a number of Russian military facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, yesterday and on the night of April 10, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of logistical and other important enemy facilities.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted and damaged key Russian military facilities to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor.
  • Strikes included hitting ammunition depots, logistics hubs, fuel depots, and manpower concentrations in various regions.

The AFU struck ammunition and fuel depots and enemy manpower

In particular, an ammunition depot near Okhrymivka, Zaporizhia region, a logistics hub in the Novoazovsk region of Donetsk region, as well as a fuel and lubricants depot near the settlement of Rovenky, Luhansk region. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage on drone control points in the areas of Hulyaipol and Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhia region, as well as Novopetrivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy's manpower concentration was also hit:

  • near the settlements of Novohrygorivka, Zaporizhia region,

  • Chasiv Yar and Velyka Novoselka, Donetsk region,

  • Perevalsk in Luhansk region;

  • and also directly on the territory of the aggressor — in the Krasnooktyabrsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Separately, the results of the attack on 04/05/2026 at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation) were confirmed — the AVT-2 primary oil refining technological unit and the LCh-24-7 diesel fuel hydrotreating unit were put out of action.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

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