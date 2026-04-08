The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil depots and the position area of the Bastion DBK in Crimea
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil depots and the position area of the Bastion DBK in Crimea

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

On the night of April 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil depots, a number of other logistics facilities, and the positional area of the Bastion DBK on the TOT.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted oil depots, logistics facilities, and enemy material warehouses in Crimea on April 8.
  • The destruction included facilities in Feodosia, Gvardiysky, Svetly, Sukhodilsk, Velikaya Novoselka, Yalta, Stepne, Ural-Caucasus, Novoozerny, and Sofiivka.

New “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of April 8, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck oil depots in Feodosia, where a fire broke out, and Gvardiyske in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

At these facilities, the enemy accumulates and stores fuels and lubricants to supply its troops.

In addition, fire damage was inflicted on enemy material and technical equipment warehouses in the areas of Svitly (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Sukhodilsk (TOT of Luhansk region), and Velyka Novoselka in the Donetsk region.

A field artillery depot near Yalta in the Donetsk region's TOT, a UAV depot near Stepne in the same region, and an ammunition depot near the settlement of Uralo-Kavkaz in the Luhansk region's TOT were also hit.

Among other things, our soldiers struck a radio-electronic reconnaissance station in the Novoozerne area and the position area of the Bastion coastal missile complex in the Sofiivka area in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Enemy losses are being confirmed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian occupation army until the complete cessation of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

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