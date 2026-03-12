Watch: oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russia burns after drone attack
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russia burns after drone attack

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 12, drones attacked an oil depot in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of Russia. Eyewitnesses heard multiple explosions and a fire broke out at the facility.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack resulted in a fire and explosions at an oil depot in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of Russia.
  • 83 rescuers are currently involved in fire containment efforts at the facility, with assistance from special equipment.

New “bavovna” at a Russian oil depot: what is known

The Russian operational headquarters traditionally explained the fire at the oil depot as "falling debris from a UAV."

According to the operational headquarters, the area of the fire reached 150 sq m, and there were no injuries. Currently, 83 rescuers are trying to localize the fire with the help of 26 units of special equipment, including the forces of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

At night, residents of Tikhoretsk reported multiple explosions, followed by a fire in the city. Published videos show thick smoke and open flames at the oil depot.

Astra, after analyzing the video from the scene, concluded that fuel tanks belonging to the Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC transshipment point caught fire.

The footage shows two areas of fire: an open flame in front of a large tank, which is probably also starting to burn, and thick smoke rising in the background — probably other fuel tanks are burning there.

Tikhoretsk Oil Terminal is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It is located in the Krasnodar Territory and is operated by Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC, a subsidiary of Transneft. The facility is a large oil depot and transshipment terminal.

Initially, it was reported that a facility belonging to the Tikhoretsk-Nafta company was on fire, but it was later clarified that it was a single oil industrial cluster, which includes several enterprises.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians complained about UAV attack on chemical plant in Krasnodar region
Belorichensk
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on September 26 — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack on Krasnodar Krai, Russia — pipeline, ships and berths damaged
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?