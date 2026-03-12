Watch: oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russia burns after drone attack

On the night of March 12, drones attacked an oil depot in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of Russia. Eyewitnesses heard multiple explosions and a fire broke out at the facility.

New “bavovna” at a Russian oil depot: what is known

The Russian operational headquarters traditionally explained the fire at the oil depot as "falling debris from a UAV."

According to the operational headquarters, the area of the fire reached 150 sq m, and there were no injuries. Currently, 83 rescuers are trying to localize the fire with the help of 26 units of special equipment, including the forces of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

At night, residents of Tikhoretsk reported multiple explosions, followed by a fire in the city. Published videos show thick smoke and open flames at the oil depot.

Astra, after analyzing the video from the scene, concluded that fuel tanks belonging to the Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC transshipment point caught fire.

The footage shows two areas of fire: an open flame in front of a large tank, which is probably also starting to burn, and thick smoke rising in the background — probably other fuel tanks are burning there. Share

Tikhoretsk Oil Terminal is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It is located in the Krasnodar Territory and is operated by Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC, a subsidiary of Transneft. The facility is a large oil depot and transshipment terminal.