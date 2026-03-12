Watch: oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russia burns after drone attack

On the night of March 12, drones attacked an oil depot in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of Russia. Eyewitnesses heard multiple explosions and a fire broke out at the facility.
Points of attention
- A drone attack resulted in a fire and explosions at an oil depot in the Tikhoretsk district of the Krasnodar region of Russia.
- 83 rescuers are currently involved in fire containment efforts at the facility, with assistance from special equipment.
New “bavovna” at a Russian oil depot: what is known
The Russian operational headquarters traditionally explained the fire at the oil depot as "falling debris from a UAV."
According to the operational headquarters, the area of the fire reached 150 sq m, and there were no injuries. Currently, 83 rescuers are trying to localize the fire with the help of 26 units of special equipment, including the forces of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.
At night, residents of Tikhoretsk reported multiple explosions, followed by a fire in the city. Published videos show thick smoke and open flames at the oil depot.
Astra, after analyzing the video from the scene, concluded that fuel tanks belonging to the Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC transshipment point caught fire.
Tikhoretsk Oil Terminal is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It is located in the Krasnodar Territory and is operated by Tikhoretsk-Nafta LLC, a subsidiary of Transneft. The facility is a large oil depot and transshipment terminal.
Initially, it was reported that a facility belonging to the Tikhoretsk-Nafta company was on fire, but it was later clarified that it was a single oil industrial cluster, which includes several enterprises.
