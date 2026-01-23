The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil depot in Penza and the radar station in Crimea
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil depot in Penza and the radar station in Crimea

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of January 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil depot, radar station, and other important enemy facilities.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted and destroyed the Penzanefteproduct oil depot in Penza and the Podlyot radar station in Crimea to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of key enemy facilities, leading to a fire at the oil depot with major consequences for the supply of the Russian occupation army.

Big “bavovna” in Russia: what is known

As part of a planned and systematic reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities and military-economic potential, the Penzanefteproduct oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation was hit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire has been reported at the facility. The extent of the damage is being determined. The oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

The destruction of the Podlyot radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, near the village of Frunze, was also confirmed.

In addition, in the territories of the TOT of the Donetsk region and the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, enemy manpower concentrations were hit. Losses are being specified.

