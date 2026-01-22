The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Tamanneftegaz terminal and a number of Russian air defense facilities

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 22, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal (Volna, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

A number of enemy air defense facilities and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal were hit

A hit on the target was recorded — explosions and a fire occurred. The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, a number of enemy targets were destroyed in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Hits were recorded in:

radar station 59N6-E "Protyvnik-GE" (Libknekhtivka);

radar station 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" (Yevpatoria);

radar station 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" (Rusakivka).

The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, a number of enemy targets in other temporarily occupied territories were hit:

UAV storage warehouse (e.g. Novohrygorivka, TOT Kherson region);

command and observation post of the 76th DSHD company,

concentration of enemy manpower from the 74th Motorized Rifle Brigade (in the village of Selidove, TOT of the Donetsk region).

The results of the destruction of the ammunition depot of the 101st separate enemy logistics brigade (Debaltseve, Donetsk region) have also been clarified. The destruction of the depot with subsequent large-scale detonation has been confirmed.