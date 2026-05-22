The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged destruction of civilian objects by the Defense Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

The General Staff refuted the Russian Federation's lies about the strikes on Starobilsk

Russian media is actively spreading manipulative information about the alleged destruction of civilian infrastructure facilities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

We inform you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting damage on military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes, strictly adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war.

The General Staff noted that on the night of May 22, 2026, a number of facilities of the Russian aggressor were hit, including an oil refinery, ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and enemy manpower, including one of the headquarters of the Rubicon unit in the area of the city of Starobilsk.

"Rubicon" is a Russian military special forces unit, the "Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies", whose representatives regularly strike civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine. Share

Previously, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin cynically ordered the Russian army to prepare a "response" for the alleged strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians in Starobilsk.