The General Staff has published a report on the current situation on the front — 118 battles since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders are repelling sixteen attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Yablunivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the area of the settlement of Bila Hora. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamyansky.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eleven times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Mir, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks. The settlement of Kozatske was hit by airstrikes.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders twenty times. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy conducted one offensive operation near the settlement of Malynivka, and also carried out air strikes on the Novozlatopol and Chumatsky districts.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy assaults in the Novoandriivka area and towards Pavlivka. The settlement of Verkhnya Krynytsia was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked once towards the positions of our defenders, but was unsuccessful.