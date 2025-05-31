What is happening on the main front lines — the formation of the General Staff of the AFU

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor has now reached 83.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively restraining the offensive of the Russian occupiers in 83 combat clashes.
- A series of attacks and defensive actions took place on the main front lines, where Ukrainian troops held firm and inflicted losses on the enemy.
- Reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed that enemy forces carried out numerous attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops in various directions, in particular in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.
Current situation on the front on May 31
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, three battles are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Karpivka, Novy Mir, near Hrekivka, Torske and Ridkodub during the day. Five clashes are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka and towards Verkhnyokamyanske. In total, two clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day: one was successfully stopped by our defenders, the other is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near the settlement of Bila Hora. Another clash is currently underway in the direction of Kurdyumivka.
In the Toretsk direction, six clashes have occurred in the areas of the Toretsk settlement since the beginning of the day. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, and three clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, seven enemy attacks took place in the areas of Horikhovoye, Zeleny Pole, Novopol, and Vilny Pole.
In the Hulyaipol direction, air strikes hit Malynivka, Hulyaipol, and Poltavka.
Four enemy attacks successfully stopped the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv direction — the invaders tried to advance towards Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, and near Stepovoye.
Today, in the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Lviv.
On the Kursk salient, Ukrainian defenders have repelled twelve enemy attacks, and four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy has carried out four air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and carried out 115 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-