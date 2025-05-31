What is happening on the main front lines — the formation of the General Staff of the AFU

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, three battles are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Karpivka, Novy Mir, near Hrekivka, Torske and Ridkodub during the day. Five clashes are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka and towards Verkhnyokamyanske. In total, two clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day: one was successfully stopped by our defenders, the other is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near the settlement of Bila Hora. Another clash is currently underway in the direction of Kurdyumivka.