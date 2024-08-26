According to the General Staff, during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,140 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

personnel - about 608 thousand 820 (+1 thousand 140) people;

tanks - 8 thousand 551 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 16 thousand 648 (+17) units;

artillery systems - 17,443 (+47) units;

RSZV - 1 thousand 172 (+1) units;

air defense equipment - 937 (+1) units;

aircraft - 367 units;

helicopters - 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14 thousand 134 (+39) units;

cruise missiles - 2,444 units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23 thousand 555 (+80) units;

special equipment - 2 thousand 941 (+13) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

In the Kharkiv Region, 4 enemy attacks were recorded in the Vovchansk and Liptsiv areas.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers conducted 15 assault attempts during the day near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnikivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out 21 attacks near seven different settlements.

The key efforts of the occupiers were concentrated in the Nevsky district, where the invaders unsuccessfully tried to attack 9 times.

In the direction of Siversk, the Ukrainian military repulsed 7 enemy attacks near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, Vyimka, Bilogorivka, and Ivanodaryivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the occupiers attacked 13 times near Stupochky, Ivanivskyi, Andriyivka, Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and, most actively, in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, launched seven attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Ukrainian military stopped 42 attacks and assaults by Russian occupiers towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Kalinove, Marynivka, and Novogrodivka.

About half of all enemy attacks in this direction took place near Novohrodivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the ZSU repulsed 20 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Nevelskyi, Pervomayskyi, Georgiivka, Mykhailivka, and Kostyantynivka.

According to detailed information, the enemy carried out 10 assaults on our positions near Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka and Vugledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia region , the occupiers did not carry out active offensive actions yesterday.

On the left bank of the Kherson Region, the Russian invaders twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces.