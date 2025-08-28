The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of important military-industrial complex facilities in the TOT and the territory of Russia: the Afipsky and Kuibyshev refineries, BC warehouses, and logistics hubs.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted important Russian military complex facilities, including Afipsky and Kuibyshev refineries and ammunition depots.
- The strikes were carried out to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and disrupt the supply chain of the invading army.
- Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces, conducted coordinated attacks on strategic targets.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit important Russian military complex facilities
On the night of August 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian aggressor.
A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.
Also, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oils, solvents, in total — more than 30 types of petroleum products. The processing capacity is 7 million tons of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant.
In addition, the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian aggressor, which are involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian invaders. The facilities are located both directly in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.
