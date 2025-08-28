The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of a number of important Russian military-industrial complex facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of important military-industrial complex facilities in the TOT and the territory of Russia: the Afipsky and Kuibyshev refineries, BC warehouses, and logistics hubs.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit important Russian military complex facilities

On the night of August 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. This oil refinery, the main products of which are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the army of the invaders. The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year. Share

A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

Also, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire attack on the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oils, solvents, in total — more than 30 types of petroleum products. The processing capacity is 7 million tons of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant.

In addition, the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian aggressor, which are involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian invaders. The facilities are located both directly in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.