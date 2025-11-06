The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of a number of Russian military-industrial complex facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of the shaheed base in Donetsk, the Volgograd refinery, and 3 fuel and lubricants facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The AFU struck important objects of the Russian occupiers

On the night of November 5, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a base for storing, equipping, and launching Shahed UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (territory of Donetsk airport).

According to objective monitoring, explosions and a powerful secondary detonation were recorded on the territory of the facility. The tasks were carried out by units of the Missile Forces and Artillery, the Unmanned Systems Forces (414th Brigade), and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces also struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume of this plant is 15.7 million tons of oil products (5.6% of all processing in the Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the target.

In order to reduce the enemy's logistical capabilities in the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 3 fuel and lubricant facilities were hit. Thus, at the oil depot in the settlement of Gvardiyske, a successful hit was recorded in the tank and fuel and lubricant tanks on the loading and unloading overpass. Tank farms were hit at two fuel and lubricant bases in Simferopol. Fires of fuel tanks were recorded.

The defense forces consistently implement a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor state, both on its territory and in temporarily occupied territories, in order to deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities and the ability to continue aggression.