The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of the shaheed base in Donetsk, the Volgograd refinery, and 3 fuel and lubricants facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and destroyed key Russian military-industrial facilities in Donetsk, Volgograd, and temporarily occupied Crimea.
- The strikes, conducted by units of the Missile Forces, Artillery, Unmanned Systems Forces, and Special Operations Forces, aimed to disrupt the enemy's offensive capabilities.
- Significant damage was inflicted on the shaheed base, Volgograd Oil Refinery, and fuel and lubricant facilities, impacting Russia's military-industrial infrastructure.
The AFU struck important objects of the Russian occupiers
On the night of November 5, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a base for storing, equipping, and launching Shahed UAVs in temporarily occupied Donetsk (territory of Donetsk airport).
The Defense Forces also struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. The annual processing volume of this plant is 15.7 million tons of oil products (5.6% of all processing in the Russian Federation). Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the target.
In order to reduce the enemy's logistical capabilities in the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 3 fuel and lubricant facilities were hit. Thus, at the oil depot in the settlement of Gvardiyske, a successful hit was recorded in the tank and fuel and lubricant tanks on the loading and unloading overpass. Tank farms were hit at two fuel and lubricant bases in Simferopol. Fires of fuel tanks were recorded.
The defense forces consistently implement a set of measures to destroy critical elements of the military-industrial infrastructure of the aggressor state, both on its territory and in temporarily occupied territories, in order to deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities and the ability to continue aggression.
