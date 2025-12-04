The General Staff refuted the Russian fake news about the occupation of Dobropillya in Zaporizhia region by the occupiers
The General Staff refuted the Russian fake news about the occupation of Dobropillya in Zaporizhia region by the occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Russian propaganda is currently actively spreading fake news - allegedly they control Dobropillya near Hulyaipol in Zaporizhia Oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this claim.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda falsely claims the occupation of Dobropillya in Zaporizhia region, which has been refuted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine control Dobropillya and have effectively countered enemy misinformation and attacks.
  • Ukrainian soldiers from the 33rd separate assault regiment successfully completed a combat mission to eliminate an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrating the village.

The AFU control Dobropillya — General Staff

The informational attacks by the occupiers are not true, the General Staff said.

In essence: an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the outskirts of the village, taking advantage of the weather conditions. This DRG has now been destroyed, and the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The video shows Ukrainian soldiers of the 33rd separate assault regiment, who confidently and resolutely completed their combat mission!

During counter-sabotage measures, 3 enemy servicemen were killed on the approach to the settlement, and two more (probably the suicide bombers who had the task of displaying Russian flags in the village they had allegedly captured) were killed a little later.

