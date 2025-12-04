The General Staff refuted the Russian fake news about the occupation of Dobropillya in Zaporizhia region by the occupiers

Russian propaganda is currently actively spreading fake news - allegedly they control Dobropillya near Hulyaipol in Zaporizhia Oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this claim.

The AFU control Dobropillya — General Staff

The informational attacks by the occupiers are not true, the General Staff said.

In essence: an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the outskirts of the village, taking advantage of the weather conditions. This DRG has now been destroyed, and the settlement is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The video shows Ukrainian soldiers of the 33rd separate assault regiment, who confidently and resolutely completed their combat mission!