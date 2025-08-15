The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the front

During August 14, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, seven artillery pieces, a control point, two ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense system of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/15/25 were approximately:

personnel 1068040 (+940) people

tanks — 11106 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,133 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 31,498 (+40) units.

MLRS — 1467 (+1) units.

aircraft — 422 (+1) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,190 (+147) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58596 (+140) units.

special equipment — 3940 (+3) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile strikes and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 162 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 5,839 attacks, 88 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,593 kamikaze drones for attacks.