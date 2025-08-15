The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 15, 2025
Читати українською

During August 14, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, seven artillery pieces, a control point, two ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense system of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders continue to launch missile strikes and air raids on Ukrainian positions and settlements, causing significant damage.
  • The General Staff's report underscores the resilience and effectiveness of the Ukrainian defenders in the face of continued aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel 1068040 (+940) people

  • tanks — 11106 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,133 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 31,498 (+40) units.

  • MLRS — 1467 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 422 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 51,190 (+147) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58596 (+140) units.

  • special equipment — 3940 (+3) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile strikes and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 162 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 5,839 attacks, 88 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,593 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian ship in the Astrakhan region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian port under attack from Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost a hundred drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the results of the air defense work?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: New "bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery Burns and Explodes
Ukraine attacked the Syzran refinery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?