The General Staff reports on the defeat of 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked seven areas of personnel concentration, three artillery pieces, a UAV control point, a command post, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 7, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/07/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,117,360 (+1,020) people;

tanks — 11,238 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,319 (+6) units;

artillery systems — 33,493 (+29) units;

air defense systems — 1224 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 67564 (+338);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63575 (+79);

special equipment — 3973 (+2).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched two missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and 143 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 4,523 attacks, 98 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,301 kamikaze drones to destroy them.