The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared details of the damage to the Vladimir Central Military Complex and the Orenburg GPP.

New “bavovna” from the Defense Forces of Ukraine

During the data analysis, the results of the destruction on the night of June 22 by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the Space Communications Center (SCC) "Vladimir" in the Gus-Khrustalny district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation were confirmed.

Thus, the main antenna of the complex (a 25-meter parabolic antenna) and the antenna on the roof of the Main Hardware and Software Complex were critically damaged.

The central part of the Main Hardware and Software Complex building was also significantly damaged, where, in particular, the halls of satellite modems and multiplexers are located, as well as the central switching node, to which fiber-optic communication lines with other space centers converge.

The building of the Hardware and Technical Building No. 1, which houses the transmitting and receiving complexes, the central switching room for the cable routes of the Center's antenna posts, and equipment for cooling the transmitters and electronics of the complex's main antenna, was also critically damaged.

In addition, as a result of the attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant on June 24, 2026, damage to four gas processing units was confirmed. The production process at the plant has been suspended.