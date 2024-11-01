The Georgian Dream party cynically accused the opposition of "stealing votes" in the parliamentary elections

The ruling party "Georgian Dream" attacked the opposition with accusations: its representatives allegedly stole votes in the October 26 parliamentary elections.

This was announced by the executive secretary of the party, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

According to him, representatives of Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement allegedly stole the votes of Georgian Dream.

We have 81 confirmed facts, which we are presenting to the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia today. Since they can't or won't provide evidence, we will provide it. Since they are not cooperating with the investigation, we will cooperate so that no one in this country can commit such crimes.

Also, the ruling party of Georgia claims that the opponents had two "main schemes of stealing votes". They emphasize that the opposition allegedly "deceptively" registered supporters of the "Georgian Dream" as its representatives in elections in remote districts. Thus, as Mdinaradze notes, people could not vote by their place of registration.

At the same time, the second "scheme" concerns portable ballot boxes. According to the executive secretary of the ruling party, the opposition representatives somehow registered the supporters of his party and did not ask them to put a signature next to their name when registering, due to which the results of such boxes had to be annulled.

Now we are talking about the scheme, how they persecuted every vote, how they stole the choice of specific people, the supporters of the "Georgian Dream", and how they stole our votes... So I am calling on the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia to thoroughly investigate all these cases

According to the results of the CEC, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 54% of the votes.

What is known about the parliamentary elections in Georgia

Voting in the elections to the Georgian Parliament took place on October 26, 2024.

The country's electoral center recognized the winner of the pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream" (54%), which built its campaign on the rejection of membership in the EU and NATO, which supposedly threaten Georgia with war. For "confirmation", the billboards and video materials of "Mriya" contained footage of destroyed Ukrainian cities.

Among the leaders of foreign states and governments, only Viktor Orban (Hungary), Nikol Pashinyan (Armenia) and Ilham Aliyev (Azerbaijan) have congratulated the current Georgian authorities on their "victory".

At the same time, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, reacted to the report published on October 27 by observers from the EU, that on October 26 they studied the course of voting in the elections in Georgia. In particular, he called on the CEC of Georgia to investigate and correct irregularities during the counting of votes.

On October 31, the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia began investigating 47 cases based on the facts of alleged crimes committed during the pre-election period and on election day. In particular, law enforcement officers detained two people on suspicion of throwing ballots.

Subsequently, the opposition parties of Georgia announced a second protest action on November 4 against the recognition of the results of the parliamentary elections.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.