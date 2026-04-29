The German government approved further assistance to Ukraine for 2027-2030

The German government has approved the main budget guidelines for 2027, which provide for further assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 11.6 billion euros in 2027 and 8.5 billion euros each year during 2028–2030. At the same time, Berlin admits that these amounts may change depending on Kyiv's needs.

Germany plans new aid to Ukraine

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil explained the reduction in aid to Ukraine after 2027 by the fact that the European Union had already agreed to a €90 billion loan program that was previously blocked by Hungary. At the same time, he stressed that the amount of support could be revised.

The budget is part of the medium-term financial plan until 2029 and foresees total spending of 543.3 billion euros, which is 3.6% more than a year earlier. Share

One of the key priorities remains defense: spending on it will increase to 105.8 billion euros in 2027 (compared to 82.7 billion euros in 2026), and taking into account special funds and aid to Ukraine, to 144.9 billion euros.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that events of the past year, particularly in the Middle East, confirm the need for investment in security. Germany's total defense spending will reach 3.1% of GDP in 2027, in line with NATO commitments, and could rise to 3.7% by 2030.

Germany's special fund for infrastructure and climate will focus mainly on transport, digitalisation and hospital infrastructure, underlining where Berlin sees the most urgent need to modernise Europe's largest economy after years of underinvestment.