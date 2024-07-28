The Harris team has decided on the candidates for vice presidents
The Harris team has decided on the candidates for vice presidents

The Harris team has decided on the candidates for vice presidents
Source:  Bloomberg

The entourage of Kamala Harris, who is to receive the nomination of the Democratic Party for participation in the presidential elections in the USA, has decided on the three most likely candidates for her vice presidents.

  • Top 3 Vice Presidential Candidates for Kamala Harris: Mark Kelly, Josh Shapiro, Tim Waltz.
  • The Harris campaign is also eyeing Gina Raimondo and Pete Buttidge as potential VPs.
  • The party's choice is expected to be announced by August 7 in preparation for the US presidential election.

The Harris team identified the top 3 candidates for vice presidents

According to sources in the Harris campaign, the short list of contenders for the vice presidential nomination includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz.

What they have in common is that they are white male politicians with centrist views who can help Kamala Harris attract swing voters as well as donors, have a bright political style and have publicly criticized Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

For example, Mark Kelly represents the so-called key state, the result of the vote in which can determine the fate of the presidential election, and also takes a tougher position than the Joe Biden administration on the issue of migration.

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's popular Democratic governor and a seasoned public speaker who can attract rural electoral votes, while Waltz, a former teacher and US National Guard soldier, could be a counterweight to Trump's VP nominee J.D. Vance in the race for Midwestern votes. .

Also, Bloomberg writes, the Harris campaign is considering current administration members — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttidge — as potential vice presidential candidates.

The vetting process for Harris' vice presidential candidates is headed by Eric Golder, a former attorney general under Barack Obama. According to Bloomberg, his firm has collected dossiers on 12-15 potential candidates.

Kamala Harris is expected to choose her vice presidential running mate by August 7, given the Democratic Party's intention to confirm the presidential nomination by that date.

Kamala Harris has officially announced her candidacy for the presidency of the United States

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has officially announced that she will participate in the presidential elections in the United States. She announced this on her page on the X social network on July 25 and published the first pre-election video.

The pre-election video of the vice president of the USA focuses on the call for "freedom". It also clearly criticizes the legal problems of the former president of the country, Donald Trump. She used his photo in the video.

During these elections, everyone is faced with the question: in which country do we want to live? There are some people who believe that we should be a country of chaos. Fear Haters,” the video says while depicting Trump and his possible vice president, JD Vance.

