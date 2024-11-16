Aslan Bzhaniya, the so-called "president" of the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia, announced his readiness to resign amid protests against an investment agreement with the aggressor country.

What is happening in Russian-occupied Abkhazia

Bzhaniya announced his readiness to resign after the protesters leave the seized government buildings in Sukhum.

They say that I left Abkhazia, but I am here. We gathered not to preserve my power, but to preserve statehood. Those who are currently in the administration of the president should leave there. After that, I will announce elections and resign," said the so-called "president" of the self-proclaimed republic. Share

Aslan Bzhania

He also noted that he is ready to nominate his candidacy for participation in the new "elections". For the time being, Abkhazia will be governed by the current vice president, Badra Gunba.

What is known about large-scale protests in Abkhazia

Protesters against the so-called investment agreement with the aggressor country Russia in the territory of self-proclaimed Abkhazia in Sukhum broke into the parliament building.

Protests on the territory of Abkhazia broke out due to the intentions of local and controlled authorities of the aggressor country to sign a so-called "investment agreement" with the Russian government, which would provide Russian companies with wide opportunities in the field of construction and land use.

The document provides for a number of benefits for large Russian investors, but the main concerns of the opposition are the article on the transfer of land plots to the ownership of Russian companies.

According to local media and social media users, protesters are taking control of the entire complex of government buildings of the self-proclaimed republic.