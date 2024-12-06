The head of the Pentagon signed a new secret strategy — what is known about it
The head of the Pentagon signed a new secret strategy — what is known about it

Source:  European truth

The head of the US Ministry of Defense, Lloyd Austin, signed a new secret strategy for countering the influence of unmanned systems.

  • The strategy envisages a comprehensive approach and an active fight against the common threat posed by UAVs.
  • The Pentagon is focused on understanding the problem and using other important initiatives to effectively defend against drones.

What is known about the secret strategy of the Pentagon

Journalists carefully analyzed the unclassified information document of the US Department of Defense.

It says that the capabilities of drones are growing rapidly and pose an ever-increasing threat to the United States and its allies.

Thanks to the growth of commercial innovation and increasingly sophisticated technologies of artificial intelligence, autonomy and network interaction, drones are fundamentally changing the ways in which military and non-state actors achieve their goals, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

According to the latter, the new strategy aims to actively combat this threat.

What the Pentagon has in mind and how it plans to act

The US Department of Defense emphasizes that using the new strategy in conjunction with other major initiatives, the department "focuses on a common understanding of the problem and a comprehensive approach to its solution."

It is important to understand that the Pentagon team will also focus on other important initiatives, including the creation of the Joint Small UAV Countermeasures Office, the formation of the Fighter Command Senior Integration Group and the launch of the Replicator 2 initiative, aimed at protecting against threats that carried by small aircraft.

According to the journalists, despite the fact that the new document is currently classified, an unclassified information document related to it reveals some of the efforts that the US Department of Defense intends to make within its framework.

Ryder also officially confirmed that the strategy will enable the Pentagon to approach the threat posed by UAVs "comprehensively, cohesively and holistically."

