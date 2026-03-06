The Hungarian government cynically boasted about the results of the "Ukrainian Golden Convoy" operation

The Hungarian government showed what the cash and gold bars seized from Ukrainian collection vehicles look like.
- The Hungarian government showcased the cash and gold bars seized from Ukrainian collection vehicles in the “Ukrainian Golden Convoy” operation.
- The publication of photos on the official website and Facebook page of the Hungarian government stirred outrage and led to investigations into alleged money laundering.
Hungary flaunts “results” of gold and cash theft from Sberbank
The photos were published on the official Facebook page of the Hungarian government.
The Hungarian government explained that on March 5, seven Ukrainian citizens were detained, including an alleged former general of the special services, who were transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine via Hungary in two armored cars.
The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Service is investigating suspicions of money laundering.
Earlier, the Hungarian government announced plans to deport seven Ukrainian tax collectors who were detained by employees of the National Tax and Customs Service of Hungary.
