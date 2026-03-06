The Hungarian government cynically boasted about the results of the "Ukrainian Golden Convoy" operation

The Hungarian government showed what the cash and gold bars seized from Ukrainian collection vehicles look like.

Hungary flaunts “results” of gold and cash theft from Sberbank

The photos were published on the official Facebook page of the Hungarian government.

They noted that "the photographs show the "Ukrainian Gold Convoy" operation." Share

The Hungarian government explained that on March 5, seven Ukrainian citizens were detained, including an alleged former general of the special services, who were transporting $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold from Austria to Ukraine via Hungary in two armored cars.

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Service is investigating suspicions of money laundering.