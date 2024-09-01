The Israeli army found the bodies of six hostages in Gaza

The Israeli military found the bodies of six hostages in the tunnels under the Gaza Strip. They were killed by Hamas fighters.

Israel found the bodies of six hostages in a tunnel under Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the hostages were killed shortly before Israeli soldiers reached them.

Among the dead is a 23-year-old American of Israeli descent, Hersh Goldberg-Paulin, who was captured by Hamas militants during the Nova music festival on October 7. His parents were among the most active among the hostage families, and Hersh Goldberg-Paulin himself became a symbol of the hostage crisis.

Photo — edition.cnn.com

US President Joe Biden noted that the bodies were found near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army also released the names of the other five victims: Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Oleksandr Lobanov and Ori Danino.

What is known about those who died in the Hamas tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces reported on December 25 that they had found the bodies of five hostages in an underground Hamas tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabalia.

The dead were taken to Israel for burial. They include Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nick Beiser, civilians Eden Zacharia and Elia Toledano.

The Israeli military gained control over the area of the Jabalia camp, one of the operational centers of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. There they dismantled the underground headquarters.

The underground headquarters of Hamas included two levels: the first was about ten meters deep and the second was tens of meters deep. A network of tunnels with many routes was used to control the battle and the movement of militants.