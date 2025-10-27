The Konstantinovka direction became the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled one attack by the invaders, another battle is ongoing. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shelling, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Bochkovo in the South-Slobozhansky direction , and another clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked five times today in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Myrne, Shandryholove, and Zarichne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Viyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Zvanivka.