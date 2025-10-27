The Konstantinovka direction became the hottest on the front

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 101. The hottest today is in the Kostyantynivka direction.
Points of attention
- The Konstantinovka direction is the most active on the front line with the enemy making 24 attempts to advance, all of which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian military.
- Ukrainian defenders are holding the line and pressing the enemy in all directions, successfully repelling numerous attacks and air strikes, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- The North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions are also experiencing intense clashes, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelling attacks and engaging in ongoing battles to defend their positions.
Current situation on the front on October 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled one attack by the invaders, another battle is ongoing. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 100 shelling, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
Five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Bologivka and towards Bochkovo in the South-Slobozhansky direction , and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked five times today in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Myrne, Shandryholove, and Zarichne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Viyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Zvanivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction today, the invader tried to advance 24 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynovye, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. Enemy aircraft struck Kostyantynivka with KABs.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times today in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Pankivka, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, and Molodetske. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Filiya, Piddubne, Oleksandrograd, Novoselivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novohrygorivka, and Uspenivka. Seventeen out of twenty enemy offensive actions were repelled, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by enemy units to advance in the areas of Malynivka and towards Novomykolaivka, another clash is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck at Novo Zaporizhzhia and Ternuvaty.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance three times in the Kamiansky area and towards Primorsky and Novoandreyevka, but were repulsed.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful offensive attempts and suffered losses.
