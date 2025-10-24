There have been 82 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 82 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
- 82 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Liman, and more.
- Enemy forces carried out airstrikes, missile drops, and multiple rocket system attacks, with ongoing combat clashes in several areas.
Current situation on the front on October 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One enemy attack has so far been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out an airstrike, dropped one anti-aircraft missile, and carried out 89 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bologivka, and Kamyanka, two combat clashes are ongoing. The Kharkiv community suffered from the KAB strikes.
Three clashes occurred in the Kupyansk direction , the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near the settlements of Karpivka, Seredne, Myrne, and Shandryholove. The defense forces successfully stopped four attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka, three attacks were repelled by our defenders.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Viymka area and was repulsed.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invader tried to advance six times today in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Predtechyny.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 28 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 24 attacks.
Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Filiya, Oleksandrovka, Sosnivka, Novohrygorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction . Enemy aviation bombed Nechaivka, Andriivka, and Bratske.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by enemy units near Stepovoye and towards Novoandriyevka and Novodanylivka.
In the Dnieper direction, three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in failure for them. Enemy aircraft also carried out airstrikes on Sadovoye.
