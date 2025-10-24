There have been 82 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One enemy attack has so far been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out an airstrike, dropped one anti-aircraft missile, and carried out 89 attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Odradne, Bologivka, and Kamyanka, two combat clashes are ongoing. The Kharkiv community suffered from the KAB strikes.

Three clashes occurred in the Kupyansk direction , the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near the settlements of Karpivka, Seredne, Myrne, and Shandryholove. The defense forces successfully stopped four attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka, three attacks were repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Viymka area and was repulsed.