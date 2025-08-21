The Kremlin is spreading a false propaganda campaign in Europe: "Russia is not my enemy"
Category
World
Publication date

The Kremlin is spreading a false propaganda campaign in Europe: "Russia is not my enemy"

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russia
Читати українською

Russia has launched a propaganda campaign in Europe called “Russia is not my enemy,” which has reached Romania, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin is orchestrating a deceptive 'Russia is not my enemy' propaganda campaign in Europe aimed at distorting perceptions and neutralizing criticism.
  • Through stickers and pro-Russian organizations, Russia seeks to create the illusion of a 'peaceful partnership' while undermining democratic institutions and sowing discord.
  • The propaganda campaign aims to discredit support for Ukraine, sow doubts about the Euro-Atlantic choice, and erode citizens' faith in the rule of law.

Russia spreads “peaceful” propaganda across European countries

Stickers with this message are appearing in cities, part of the Kremlin's hybrid campaign to create the illusion of "peaceful partnership."

Using these tools of influence, Russia is trying to portray itself as a peacemaker, downplay its own crimes, and sow discord in European societies.

Similar actions have already been recorded in France and Italy, in particular through pro-Russian organizations.

The goal of the campaign is to undermine citizens' faith in the rule of law and democratic institutions of their countries, to sow doubts about the correctness of the Euro-Atlantic choice, and to discredit support for Ukraine.

European support for Ukraine is not just about helping one country, but also about protecting the entire continent from aggression. Therefore, joint counteraction to propaganda is extremely important, the CPD noted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian propaganda is massively spreading manipulations regarding mobilization in Ukraine
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
the mobilization in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian propaganda is using AI in a new campaign to undermine Western aid to Ukraine
Military assistance to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian propaganda against Ukraine and the EU is worth $100 million every year
Russian propaganda

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?