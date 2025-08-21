The Kremlin is spreading a false propaganda campaign in Europe: "Russia is not my enemy"

Russia has launched a propaganda campaign in Europe called “Russia is not my enemy,” which has reached Romania, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.

Russia spreads “peaceful” propaganda across European countries

Stickers with this message are appearing in cities, part of the Kremlin's hybrid campaign to create the illusion of "peaceful partnership."

Using these tools of influence, Russia is trying to portray itself as a peacemaker, downplay its own crimes, and sow discord in European societies. Share

Similar actions have already been recorded in France and Italy, in particular through pro-Russian organizations.

The goal of the campaign is to undermine citizens' faith in the rule of law and democratic institutions of their countries, to sow doubts about the correctness of the Euro-Atlantic choice, and to discredit support for Ukraine.

European support for Ukraine is not just about helping one country, but also about protecting the entire continent from aggression. Therefore, joint counteraction to propaganda is extremely important, the CPD noted.