The Kremlin named the only place for negotiations between Zelensky and Putin
The Kremlin named the only place for negotiations between Zelensky and Putin

Putin again calls Zelensky to Moscow
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but this could only happen in Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Both sides have made conceptual assessments, but complexities remain in finding common ground on various issues, making the process challenging.
  • The refusal to disclose details of negotiations with Donald Trump's team and the emphasis on Moscow as the negotiation venue are key points in the Kremlin's stance.

Putin again calls Zelensky to Moscow

As Peskov noted, official Moscow is not going to change its position regarding the location of potential negotiations between the Russian dictator and the Ukrainian leader.

Putin is not considering any other location besides the capital of the Russian Federation.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, he has nothing to add to what he said earlier about the "energy truce", which lasted until February 1.

Moreover, Dmitry Peskov refused to disclose details of Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev's visit to Miami.

He drew attention to the fact that there had already been a conceptual assessment of the negotiations from both sides — from Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff.

Against this background, the Kremlin spokesman began to complain that the Ukrainian settlement is a very complex, multi-vector process.

On some issues we have come closer because there have been discussions and conversations. On some issues it is easier to find common ground. There are issues where it is more difficult to find common ground. There we cannot yet state any rapprochement. This is a very complex process.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

