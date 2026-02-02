The Kremlin named the only place for negotiations between Zelensky and Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but this could only happen in Moscow.

Putin again calls Zelensky to Moscow

As Peskov noted, official Moscow is not going to change its position regarding the location of potential negotiations between the Russian dictator and the Ukrainian leader.

Putin is not considering any other location besides the capital of the Russian Federation.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, he has nothing to add to what he said earlier about the "energy truce", which lasted until February 1.

Moreover, Dmitry Peskov refused to disclose details of Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev's visit to Miami.

He drew attention to the fact that there had already been a conceptual assessment of the negotiations from both sides — from Dmitriev and Steve Witkoff.

Against this background, the Kremlin spokesman began to complain that the Ukrainian settlement is a very complex, multi-vector process.