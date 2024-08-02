Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmytro Peskov, recognized Russian contract killer Vadym Krasikov, who was released as part of a major prisoner swap, as an FSS agent.
What the Kremlin says about Krasikov's work in the FSS
At the end of 2021, Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for shooting a Georgian of Chechen origin in Berlin in August 2019. The court found it proven that Krasikov committed the murder on behalf of Russian state authorities.
When Krasikov arrived in Moscow after his release, Kremlin leader Putin greeted him at the airport with a handshake.
What are they saying in the West about the exchange and return of Krasikov to Russia
Journalists of The Washington Post note that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's strategy of arresting foreign citizens on baseless charges and holding them hostage has allowed the release of murderers, spies and hackers.
In particular, Putin, as part of a major exchange with Western countries, secured the release of one of the hired killers closest to him, Vadym Krasikov.
According to Bellingcat investigators, Krasikov worked in the Vimpel FSS special group.
In 2019, in a Berlin park in broad daylight, he jumped off his bicycle, pulled out a Glock 26 pistol with a silencer and shot Georgian-born Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a former fighter in the Chechen separatist war.
Krasikov fled, but was caught after he threw the gun and wig into the Spree River.
Krasikov was particularly important to Putin, who repeatedly publicly defended him, portraying Khangoshvili's victim as a terrorist who committed atrocities.
Putin shares a code of loyalty with Russian spies and other operatives caught abroad, as he himself is a former SSC operative.
