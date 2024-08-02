This is a signal from Putin. The political scientist explained the participation of the Russia in the exchange of prisoners

The return home of the Russian killer Vadim Krasikov and other Russian spies as part of the exchange between Western countries, the USA and the Russian Federation is a signal from dictator Vladimir Putin to the Russian spy network abroad. This opinion was voiced by political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko.
Points of attention
- Putin's motive is to support his special services and agents abroad.
- The Russian Federation and the West are once again returning to a state of "cold war".
- The return of the professional killer Krasikov underscores Putin's readiness to intensify agent warfare and espionage operations.
What really were Putin's motives
According to the expert, the aggressor country is already conducting a large-scale hybrid secret war against the West.
He also noted that relations between the West and Russia are returning to the Cold War.
Despite the fact that headlines appeared in the media about the warming between Moscow and Washington, nothing of the sort is actually happening.
All Putin wanted was to return his professional killer, Russian special services officer Vadym Krasikov, who was sentenced in Germany to life imprisonment.
Putin will intensify the proxy war against the West
The political scientist pays attention to who Moscow returned during the big exchange.
As you already know, we are talking about a professional killer, spies and people who are connected to special services.
Fesenko emphasizes that this is exactly the logic of the Cold War.
What is important to understand is that Putin even personally came to meet Krasikov at the airport, while he does not meet military prisoners who are being returned to the Russian Federation.
