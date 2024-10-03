The Kremlin responded to Scholz's request to call Putin

The Kremlin said that it had not received a request from Germany for a conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz.

The Kremlin has not yet received a request for Putin's conversation with Scholz

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov told reporters that there was no request from Berlin for a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He also said that "at first glance, there are no common themes" due to the almost complete freezing of relations between Germany and Russia due to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but Putin "was and remains open to dialogue."

What is known about Scholz's intentions to call Putin

As the publication notes, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 summit in Brazil in November.

However, the request for a conversation has not yet been received, - writes the German publication with reference to sources in the government. Share

The publication also notes that Scholz may become the first among the leaders of countries that actively support Ukraine to resume direct contact with Putin.

The last telephone conversation between them took place in December 2022.

Also, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last had a direct dialogue with Putin in 2022.