The Kremlin responded to Scholz's request to call Putin
Category
World
Publication date

The Kremlin responded to Scholz's request to call Putin

The Kremlin responded to Scholz's request to call Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Kremlin said that it had not received a request from Germany for a conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin said that it had not yet received a request for a telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz.
  • Scholz wants to hold phone talks with Putin before the G20 summit in Brazil in November.
  • The last telephone conversation between Scholz and Putin took place in December 2022, and other leaders are also known to have communicated with the Russian dictator.

The Kremlin has not yet received a request for Putin's conversation with Scholz

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov told reporters that there was no request from Berlin for a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He also said that "at first glance, there are no common themes" due to the almost complete freezing of relations between Germany and Russia due to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but Putin "was and remains open to dialogue."

What is known about Scholz's intentions to call Putin

As the publication notes, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to hold telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 summit in Brazil in November.

However, the request for a conversation has not yet been received, - writes the German publication with reference to sources in the government.

The publication also notes that Scholz may become the first among the leaders of countries that actively support Ukraine to resume direct contact with Putin.

The last telephone conversation between them took place in December 2022.

Also, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last had a direct dialogue with Putin in 2022.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. An associate of Scholz put forward a tough demand for Ukraine
Michael Roth
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For the first time in two years. Scholz wants to call Putin
For the first time in two years. Scholz wants to call Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Army of criminals. Putin granted amnesty to accused Russians fighting against Ukraine
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?