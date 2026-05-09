The Russian dictator's advisor Yuriy Ushakov told Kremlin propagandists that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not convey any messages from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Fico did not convey a message from Zelensky to Putin

Kremlin propagandists asked Ushakov whether the Slovak leader had conveyed any messages from Zelensky to Putin.

According to the dictator's advisor, the topic of Ukraine was indeed discussed, but Fico did not convey any messages.

During this discussion, the Prime Minister informed our president and our delegation that he had indeed met with Zelensky the other day. Zelensky expressed his assessments of the situation to him... But Zelensky did not convey any messages through him, — assures Yuriy Ushakov. Share

According to the latter, Robert Fico simply told Putin in quite some detail about what they discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is important to understand is that on May 9, the head of the Slovak government met with the Russian dictator in Moscow — Fico is the only EU leader present in the Russian capital.

He arrived in the Russian capital on May 8 and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin.