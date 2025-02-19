The last branch of Nova Poshta is closing in Pokrovsk
Ukraine
The last branch of Nova Poshta is closing in Pokrovsk

The situation in Pokrovsk is constantly deteriorating due to the Russian offensive
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Volodymyr Popereshnyuk, co-owner of the Ukrainian company Nova Poshta, officially confirmed that the last emergency department branch in Pokrovsk, No. 3, is being closed. According to him, over the past few months it has transformed from a post office into a point of invincibility, and the employees there have become a support for people who remained in the city.

  • Despite the closure of the branch, the employees have been relocated to safer cities and offered new roles within the company, ensuring their well-being while upholding the values of Nova Poshta.
  • The closing of the last branch in Pokrovsk signifies the end of an era but also commemorates the unwavering dedication and sacrifices made by Nova Poshta employees in the face of adversity.

The situation in Pokrovsk is constantly deteriorating due to the Russian offensive

Nova Poshta employees had to work in a city where there are no more supermarkets, courts, schools, water, gas, and electricity, but there were still a few small grocery stores and the last branch of the NP.

As Volodymyr Popereshnyuk noted, they not only delivered and received parcels here: local residents also had the opportunity to warm up, connect to the Internet, charge their phones, and withdraw cash.

Photo: facebook.com/Volodymyr.Popereshnyuk

What is important to understand is that by 2022, ten Nova Poshta branches were operating in Pokrovsk.

In December of last year, there were still two left, with 13 employees. Until we closed one of them in January. People were evacuated to safer cities and have already been given other jobs in our company. The last one, Pokrovsk, is the third. And three employees. Three fearless daredevils.

Volodymyr Popereshnyuk

Volodymyr Popereshnyuk

Co-owner of Nova Poshta

Photo: facebook.com/Volodymyr.Popereshnyuk

One of them was Stanislav, the head of the department. He was not afraid to lead the department after his previous one was bombed by the Russian invaders.

He remains in the city with his younger brother and mother, who still bakes bread for people with the church community.

Photo: facebook.com/Volodymyr.Popereshnyuk

Sasha, 20, used to work at a mine, but left it and moved to Nova Poshta. He borrowed a bike from a friend to get home from work before the city's curfew, which begins at 3 p.m.

The third, Vadym, who has been working at Nova Poshta since last fall, doesn't leave the city because he cares for his disabled mother. He says people here call them guardian angels.

