The last election in the USA. Musk tried to intimidate Americans

On October 5, billionaire Elon Musk decided to publicly support US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Musk de facto began to threaten the Americans

According to the American businessman, Trump is the only one capable of "preserving democracy in the USA".

Moreover, Elon Musk made it clear to Americans that this could be the "last election" if Trump does not win.

According to journalists, the billionaire was wearing a black cap with Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" during the rally.

As you can see, I'm not just a MAGA — I'm a dark MAGA, he stated ironically, jumping on stage and waving his arms.

It is important to understand that this speech was Musk's first participation in a Trump campaign rally, which is evidence of their increased cooperation in the final stage of the election campaign.

The Republican leader himself promised to appoint the billionaire as the head of the government efficiency commission in the event of his return to the White House.

Trump made a loud promise to Americans

As the Republican leader claims, it will not be a problem for him to admit his defeat in the elections, if they are fair and free.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump did not recognize the results of the 2020 election after his resounding defeat to Joe Biden.

Despite this, the politician believes that if he loses, the United States will fall into an impasse the likes of which have never been seen before.