The last election in the USA. Musk tried to intimidate Americans
Category
World
Publication date

The last election in the USA. Musk tried to intimidate Americans

Musk de facto began to threaten the Americans
Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

On October 5, billionaire Elon Musk decided to publicly support US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk urges Americans to vote for Trump.
  • All evidence points to a deep alliance between Musk and Trump in the final stages of the election campaign.
  • The Republican leader promises to concede defeat if the election is fair.

Musk de facto began to threaten the Americans

According to the American businessman, Trump is the only one capable of "preserving democracy in the USA".

Moreover, Elon Musk made it clear to Americans that this could be the "last election" if Trump does not win.

According to journalists, the billionaire was wearing a black cap with Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" during the rally.

As you can see, I'm not just a MAGA — I'm a dark MAGA, he stated ironically, jumping on stage and waving his arms.

It is important to understand that this speech was Musk's first participation in a Trump campaign rally, which is evidence of their increased cooperation in the final stage of the election campaign.

The Republican leader himself promised to appoint the billionaire as the head of the government efficiency commission in the event of his return to the White House.

Trump made a loud promise to Americans

As the Republican leader claims, it will not be a problem for him to admit his defeat in the elections, if they are fair and free.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump did not recognize the results of the 2020 election after his resounding defeat to Joe Biden.

Despite this, the politician believes that if he loses, the United States will fall into an impasse the likes of which have never been seen before.

But if so (if I lose — ed.), and it will be free and fair, of course, I will accept the results... The election will be fair if "the votes will be counted". This means that the votes are fair. This means that they they do not cheat in the elections, do not throw out ballots, do not establish new rules and regulations for which they do not have the authority.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump unexpectedly changed his decision to meet with Zelenskiy
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How can the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine end. The senator revealed Trump's goal
What is Trump really up to?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump suggested that Israel attack Iran's nuclear facilities
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?