The leader of Canada assessed the likelihood of sending his troops into Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially confirmed that he does not reject the scenario of deploying its military as part of security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the "Coalition of the Resolute".
Points of attention
- Discussions are ongoing with allies and the 'coalition of the determined' to finalize security guarantees for Ukraine on the ground, in the sky, and at sea, with the potential presence of the military.
- Educational efforts are highlighted by Mark Carney as crucial in the process of enhancing security guarantees for Ukraine.
Carney may send Canadian troops to Ukraine
The Canadian leader voiced his position on this matter during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
According to Mark Carney, the basis of any security guarantees is a strong Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The politician pointed out the importance of education in this process.
He also drew attention to the fact that Canada has been participating in the training of the Ukrainian military since the annexation of Crimea.
What is important to understand is that work is currently underway on various types of security guarantees.
It is also worth noting that the Canadian leader officially announced that he would finance a package of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine worth $500 million, which will be supplied from the United States, as part of NATO's new "Priority Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) initiative.
