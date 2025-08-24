The leader of Canada assessed the likelihood of sending his troops into Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially confirmed that he does not reject the scenario of deploying its military as part of security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the "Coalition of the Resolute".

Carney may send Canadian troops to Ukraine

The Canadian leader voiced his position on this matter during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

According to Mark Carney, the basis of any security guarantees is a strong Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The politician pointed out the importance of education in this process.

He also drew attention to the fact that Canada has been participating in the training of the Ukrainian military since the annexation of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that work is currently underway on various types of security guarantees.

We are working with our allies and the "coalition of the determined" with Ukraine on the terms of these security guarantees on the ground, in the sky and at sea. And I would not rule out the presence of the military. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

It is also worth noting that the Canadian leader officially announced that he would finance a package of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine worth $500 million, which will be supplied from the United States, as part of NATO's new "Priority Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL) initiative.