The Liman direction has become one of the hottest on the front

The greatest activity of Russian troops is currently recorded in the Liman direction, but they are not advancing and are suffering significant losses.

Russia is actively attacking in the Lyman direction

This was announced on television by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

As of now, the Russians are most active in the Lyman direction. (...). For the Russians, the Lyman direction is extremely important in their plans to attack the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, but they are not advancing there at all. They are simply dying there against the Ukrainian defense line. Viktor Tregubov Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group

He also informed that the situation near Kupyansk is somewhat more complicated.

If we talk about the eastern bank of the Oskil River, the Russians are very actively pushing there, they are gathering forces there, and they are trying to concentrate a high number of their unmanned systems units there in order to strike at our logistics. This is a problem, but it is a problem that we are fighting. Share

The spokesman noted that the Russians also tried to break through to the city itself on the right bank of the Oskil River, but, according to him, without much success.

The Russians tried to go through Golubivka, tried to go a little west of Golubivka and cling to the outskirts of the city, but again they failed.

In the Volchansk direction, according to Tregubov, there is an intensification of hostilities, but the situation is generally stable.

Tregubov added that in the Velyky Burlutsk direction, the Russians have switched to a defensive position, where they are trying to strengthen their capabilities.