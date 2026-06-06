The Liman direction has become one of the hottest on the front

The greatest activity of Russian troops is currently recorded in the Liman direction, but they are not advancing and are suffering significant losses.
Points of attention
- The Liman direction in eastern Ukraine has become a hotspot of conflict with Russian troops facing heavy losses and struggling to advance.
- The Ukrainian military defense line in the Lyman direction has successfully prevented the advance of Russian troops aiming to attack the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
Russia is actively attacking in the Lyman direction
This was announced on television by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.
He also informed that the situation near Kupyansk is somewhat more complicated.
The spokesman noted that the Russians also tried to break through to the city itself on the right bank of the Oskil River, but, according to him, without much success.
The Russians tried to go through Golubivka, tried to go a little west of Golubivka and cling to the outskirts of the city, but again they failed.
In the Volchansk direction, according to Tregubov, there is an intensification of hostilities, but the situation is generally stable.
Tregubov added that in the Velyky Burlutsk direction, the Russians have switched to a defensive position, where they are trying to strengthen their capabilities.
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