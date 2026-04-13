Watch: Ukrainian fighters used drones to prevent Russian occupiers from establishing a pontoon crossing under the Liman

In the Lyman direction, fighters from the Signum unmanned systems battalion destroyed an enemy vehicle and prevented the Russian invaders from establishing a pontoon crossing.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters successfully utilized drones to destroy an enemy vehicle and thwart Russian occupation forces from establishing a pontoon crossing near the Liman.
- The Signum unmanned systems battalion played a crucial role in preventing the expansion of Russian capabilities in the Lyman direction during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The AFU used drones to prevent the occupiers from erecting pontoons near the Liman
The battalion announced this on Facebook, publishing a video of combat work.
Our fighters first burned the car, which completely blocked traffic. The occupiers tried to tow it away with a winch, for which they paid with their worthless lives.
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