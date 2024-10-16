The military airfield "Chkalovsky" caught fire in the suburbs of Moscow — video

A fire broke out at the military airfield "Chkalovsky" near Moscow. It is previously known that an administrative building caught fire there.
Points of attention
- A fire broke out at the military airfield "Chkalovsky" in the suburbs of Moscow, which engulfed the administrative building.
- Earlier, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Khanskaya airfield of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Adygea.
- As a result of the attack, Russian military aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, L-39, Mi-8 and others, were based at the airfield.
- Ukrainian intelligence reported that this facility was used for refueling and missile-bomb attacks on the territory of Ukraine.
What is known about the fire at the airfield in the Moscow region
According to rosZMI, an administrative building is on fire at the military airfield "Chkalovsky" in Shchelkovo.
The fire broke out on the roof of the L-shaped building.
The calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot, the fire has been assigned the 2nd degree of difficulty.
"Chkalovsky" is a military airfield in the Moscow Region, 31 km northeast of Moscow, on the southeastern outskirts of Shchyolkovo.
We will remind, in August, drones were shot down near the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow.
Defense forces of Ukraine hit the airfield of the Russian Federation "Khanskaya" in the Republic of Adygea
As noted, an ammunition warehouse located on the territory of a military facility was hit. In the area of the target, the work of enemy anti-aircraft was noted, ignition was recorded.
Su-34 and Su-27 aircraft were based at the airfield. Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified.
As Ukrainian intelligence sources later reported, the military facility is used by enemy aircraft for refueling and missile-bomb attacks on units of the Defense Forces and populated areas of Ukraine.
At the time of the attack, Russian combat aircraft and helicopters were located at the airfield, including:
Su-34 ― 12 sides;
Diamond DA42 ― 2 sides;
L-39 — 37 sides;
Su-35S — 4 sides;
Mi-8 — 2 sides.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-