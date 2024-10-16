The military airfield "Chkalovsky" caught fire in the suburbs of Moscow — video

A fire broke out at the military airfield "Chkalovsky" near Moscow. It is previously known that an administrative building caught fire there.

What is known about the fire at the airfield in the Moscow region

According to rosZMI, an administrative building is on fire at the military airfield "Chkalovsky" in Shchelkovo.

The fire broke out on the roof of the L-shaped building.

The calculations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot, the fire has been assigned the 2nd degree of difficulty.

The area of the fire at the military airfield in Shchyolkovo is 800 square meters. Extinguishing continues, it is still not possible to localize the flash, clarifies "112". Share

"Chkalovsky" is a military airfield in the Moscow Region, 31 km northeast of Moscow, on the southeastern outskirts of Shchyolkovo.

We will remind, in August, drones were shot down near the Chkalovsky military airfield in the suburbs of Moscow.

