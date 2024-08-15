The military of the Russian Federation is regrouping for new assaults in the Kharkiv region

Several battalions of the Russian army have regrouped and are preparing for new assaults in the Kharkiv direction.

What is the situation in the Kharkiv direction

According to OTU "Kharkiv", in near the settlement of Hlyboke, the Russians regrouped the personnel of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorized rifle division.

In addition, the enemy has evacuated the wounded and is preparing for new assaults to restore lost positions.

In the Liptsi district, the movement of groups of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment is observed, which indicates an internal rotation. In the same area, the enemy is carrying out individual movements of personnel of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps for evacuation and logistical measures. At the same time, cases of refusal of soldiers to perform combat tasks are recorded.

In the Staritsa area, the occupiers are replacing combat units and setting up defensive positions, trying to gain a foothold in the area.

In Vovchansk, isolated movements of the Russian military have been recorded in the central part of the city for the continuation of assault operations. The occupiers also conduct aerial reconnaissance and fire artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, in the area of the settlement of Tykh, the Russian Federation replaced the personnel of the 83rd separate amphibious assault brigade in advanced positions.

The Russian Federation deployed assault groups in Vovchansk.

In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy launched assault groups from the 4th DRSHBR to carry out logistical support of the o/s and improve the communication system.

Also, earlier in the area northwest of the settlement of Tyche, the enemy concentrated his efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance, and also carried out engineering and fortification improvement of positions.