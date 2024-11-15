The Minister of Defense of Poland reprimanded Zelenskyi and all Ukrainians
Category
Politics
Publication date

The Minister of Defense of Poland reprimanded Zelenskyi and all Ukrainians

In Poland, Zelenskyi and Ukraine are once again reproached
Читати українською
Source:  TVN24

The head of the Ministry of Defense and the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, publicly complained that the Ukrainians had forgotten about the aid that Warsaw had given. Moreover, he blames the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky for this.

Points of attention

  • Poland believes that it has already done a lot for Ukraine.
  • Despite this, as the minister claims, there is a certain limit in the issue of assistance to other countries from the side of Warsaw.
  • Polish politicians are increasingly criticizing Ukraine for calling for increased support amid the war.

In Poland, Zelenskyi and Ukraine are once again reproached

According to the Polish minister, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he told him about "how much Poland has already done and how much it has helped Ukraine."

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh claims that it was important in the "context of President Zelenskyi's words."

This is important in the context of President Zelenskyi's words, which sounded the note that Poland is not doing everything it can.

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland

What's more, he began to claim that Ukrainians have a "short memory" because Warsaw had provided military equipment and humanitarian aid during the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion.

It cannot be said that Poland is not doing everything possible. Poland has done and continues to do everything possible, the minister added.

Poland has its own limit in terms of providing aid to other countries

According to Vlasdislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, he does not hide that there is a certain "line" that he "will never cross".

If the transfer of some equipment will threaten the security of the Polish state, I simply will not transfer this equipment, he said.

It is also worth noting that recently the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslav Sikorskyi, assured that his country has done more for Ukraine than others.

Among the countries that help Ukraine, if you take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country, he said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We will not back down. Poland publicly humiliated Lavrov's team
Poland closes another consulate of the Russian Federation
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland has started the construction of the "Eastern Shield"
Donald Tusk
Poland wants to protect itself from the Russian Federation and Belarus
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland unexpectedly offered Ukraine a new scenario for providing weapons
Ukraine can buy weapons from Poland on credit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?