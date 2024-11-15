The head of the Ministry of Defense and the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, publicly complained that the Ukrainians had forgotten about the aid that Warsaw had given. Moreover, he blames the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky for this.
Points of attention
- Poland believes that it has already done a lot for Ukraine.
- Despite this, as the minister claims, there is a certain limit in the issue of assistance to other countries from the side of Warsaw.
- Polish politicians are increasingly criticizing Ukraine for calling for increased support amid the war.
In Poland, Zelenskyi and Ukraine are once again reproached
According to the Polish minister, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he told him about "how much Poland has already done and how much it has helped Ukraine."
Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh claims that it was important in the "context of President Zelenskyi's words."
What's more, he began to claim that Ukrainians have a "short memory" because Warsaw had provided military equipment and humanitarian aid during the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Poland has its own limit in terms of providing aid to other countries
According to Vlasdislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, he does not hide that there is a certain "line" that he "will never cross".
It is also worth noting that recently the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslav Sikorskyi, assured that his country has done more for Ukraine than others.
