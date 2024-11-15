The head of the Ministry of Defense and the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, publicly complained that the Ukrainians had forgotten about the aid that Warsaw had given. Moreover, he blames the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky for this.

In Poland, Zelenskyi and Ukraine are once again reproached

According to the Polish minister, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he told him about "how much Poland has already done and how much it has helped Ukraine."

Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh claims that it was important in the "context of President Zelenskyi's words."

This is important in the context of President Zelenskyi's words, which sounded the note that Poland is not doing everything it can. Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland

What's more, he began to claim that Ukrainians have a "short memory" because Warsaw had provided military equipment and humanitarian aid during the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion.

It cannot be said that Poland is not doing everything possible. Poland has done and continues to do everything possible, the minister added. Share

Poland has its own limit in terms of providing aid to other countries

According to Vlasdislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, he does not hide that there is a certain "line" that he "will never cross".

If the transfer of some equipment will threaten the security of the Polish state, I simply will not transfer this equipment, he said. Share

It is also worth noting that recently the head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslav Sikorskyi, assured that his country has done more for Ukraine than others.