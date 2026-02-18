The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted harshly to the accusations of Slovakia and Hungary regarding Russian oil

The behavior of Hungary and Slovakia, which are trying to preserve the transit of Russian oil through blackmail, resembles "typical behavior of drug addicts." Contrary to EU policy, they want to remain on the "Russian needle."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry mocked Hungary and Slovakia

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi at a press briefing for journalists.

Tychy, commenting on accusations from Hungary and Slovakia regarding the transit of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline, recalled that the pipe is not working because it was attacked by the Russians. Share

The Hungarian side received the notification on January 27, the day the occupiers attacked and damaged the facility near Brody in the Lviv region. Therefore, Budapest is not just lying, but also keeping quiet about the fact that the transit suspension is Russia's fault.

For some reason, statements with accusations against Ukraine are now being made. Ukraine is in constant dialogue with both the European Commission and the relevant authorities of Hungary and Slovakia on this issue.

Tykhyi also recalled that the occupiers are systematically attacking Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. In 2025, 225 attacks were recorded on the facilities of Naftogaz of Ukraine, and the enemy used 1,399 drones and missiles.

At the same time, according to him, Hungary and Slovakia received temporary exemptions from the European Union within the framework of EU sanctions banning the import of Russian pipeline oil. Share

Budapest and Bratislava had time to "get off the Russian oil needle." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had the opportunity to do so.

But, unfortunately, we do not see any attempts to free ourselves from dependence on Russian oil, but on the contrary, contrary to the policy of the European Union, we see attempts to stay on this needle as long as possible... Sorry, this really resembles the behavior of drug addicts, with all due respect to the serious problem of drug addiction, — Tykhy summed up, adding that this is not an insult, but a metaphor that suits Orban, Fico and their policies very well.

On February 18, Orban and Fico issued an ultimatum to Ukraine. In particular, Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. And Slovakia has once again begun threatening to stop importing electricity to Ukraine.