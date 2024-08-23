According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Konro Trader ferry of the Russian invaders was destroyed in the Kavkaz port in the territory of the Russian Krasnodar region.
What is known about the destruction of the ferry "Conro Trader" in the port "Kavkaz
Pletenchuk emphasized that this ferry was an important part of the logistics of the occupation army of the Russian Federation and transported fuel and weapons for the invaders.
At the same time, Pletenchuk did not specify what the Ukrainian military used to hit Conroe Trader.
The Conroe Trader ferry sank in the Russian port of Kavkaz on the evening of August 22 after a large-scale fire. At the time of the attack, there were about 30 fuel tanks on the ferry.
The crossing at the port in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation was repeatedly attacked by the Armed Forces. It became an important link in military logistics after the damage to the Crimean bridge.
What is known about the successful attacks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the ferries of the criminal army of the Russian Federation
A fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar region in the afternoon on August 22.
Russian propaganda media and the public say that the cause of the emergency was the impact of the Ukrainian Neptune missile.
Russian publications quote the Kuban headquarters, which says that the Armed Forces attacked a railway ferry with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are on site.
It is noted that the area of the fire and information about the victims are being clarified.
"Conro Trader" has been transporting fuel to the temporarily occupied Crimea since at least 2014.
Later, the media reported that the ferry had sunk. It had 30 fuel tanks and 5 crew members, about whom nothing is known yet.
